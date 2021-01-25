V-ID (VIDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00075694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00808799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.34 or 0.04452026 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017740 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.