V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,060 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 248.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 490,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,982. The firm has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

