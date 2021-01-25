V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,480,854. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

