V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 227,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 189,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $33.61. 194,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.