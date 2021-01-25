V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

VBK stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $289.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

