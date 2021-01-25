V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $213.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

