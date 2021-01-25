V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

