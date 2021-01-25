V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Facebook by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 89,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average of $266.23. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.