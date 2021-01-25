V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 242.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,987. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.03. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

