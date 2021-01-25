V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $10.55 on Monday, reaching $244.60. 214,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,320. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.