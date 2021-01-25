V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.48 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $249.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,136. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $248.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

