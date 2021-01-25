V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.47 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Lam Research accounts for about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $567.83. 78,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,418. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

