Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.25 Million

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $599.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $522.90 million and the highest is $651.10 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $924.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. New Street Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $271.59 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 238.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

