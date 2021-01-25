Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $59.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,981.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $90.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

