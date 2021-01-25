Valero Energy Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.54) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.54) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.48). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

VLO stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,981.01, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $90.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

