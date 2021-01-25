Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $35.36 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises about 12.8% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.43% of MKS Instruments worth $35,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.64.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.84. 212,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,076. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.81.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

