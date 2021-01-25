Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Up 10%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 780,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 898,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.96 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

