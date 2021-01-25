Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $1.55 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.99. 1,764,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.53 and a 200-day moving average of $342.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

