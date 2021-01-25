Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $2.17 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 121,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.40. 4,973,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

