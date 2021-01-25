Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average is $159.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

