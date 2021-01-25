Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,707,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

