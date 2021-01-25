Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Baidu comprises about 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after acquiring an additional 681,433 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 575,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.66.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

