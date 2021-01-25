Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Veritone accounts for 1.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.21% of Veritone at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $66,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 501,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Veritone by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritone stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.