Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.45. 144,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,183. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

