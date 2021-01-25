Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3,539.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.38. The stock had a trading volume of 142,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

