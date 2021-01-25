Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $141.22. The company had a trading volume of 105,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

