Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.29. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $177.99.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.