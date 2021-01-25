Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. 10,653,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

