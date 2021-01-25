Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 170,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

