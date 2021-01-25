Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,652,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

