Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Kwmg LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,725,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,602.0% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,490 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.36. 123,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,566,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

