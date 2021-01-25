Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,602.0% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,490 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,682,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.