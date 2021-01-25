Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.49. 20,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,199. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $260.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.