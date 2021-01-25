Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

