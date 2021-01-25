Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

