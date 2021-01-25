Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period.

VIGI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $83.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,957. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $84.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71.

