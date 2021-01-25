Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Kwmg LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $61,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VOT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.82. 2,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.