Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,345.2% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 196,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 196,070 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 109,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.08. 92,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,777. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

