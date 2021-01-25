Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,965,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.38. 535,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,777. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

