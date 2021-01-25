Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 33,345.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.77 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

