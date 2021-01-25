Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,494,000 after buying an additional 139,743 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,947.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 128,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,451.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 64,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after buying an additional 54,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter.

VONG traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.87. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,514. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $255.41.

