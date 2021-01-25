Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

