Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is V Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 532.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,434. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.