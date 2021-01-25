Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

