Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.48. 18,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,420. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

