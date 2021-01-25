Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 110,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

