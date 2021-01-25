Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.92. The company had a trading volume of 369,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,118. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.54 and a 200-day moving average of $178.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

