Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 25.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $137,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.45. The company had a trading volume of 460,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,118. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average is $178.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

