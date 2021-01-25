Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,544.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $139,562.44 and approximately $7,544.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00127231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00276957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00069169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037833 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

