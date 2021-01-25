Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Varian Medical Systems also reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $137,600,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,621. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.17.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

